PSG fans waiting for Messi at French airport

Highly-charged atmosphere at the Le Bourget, France, on Sunday Aug 8, 2021 as some Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans claim that they will stay at the airport until late at night.

They said that they are still confident that Lionel Messi would arrive tonight.

Messi is ending his 21-year association with Barca, who cannot afford to honour the new contract they agreed with him because of La Liga's salary limit.

Lionel Messi said joining Paris St-Germain was "a possibility, but nothing is agreed" as he confirmed his exit from Barcelona.