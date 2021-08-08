Leaked Video: Obama’s maskless Martha Vineyard birthday party

A video leaked on social media shows part of former U.S president Barack Obama's 60th birthday celebrations party on Aug 4, 2021.

There was a 475-strong guest list, including Jay-Z, Beyonce, George Clooney, Bruce Springsteen, to attend the former US president’s bash at his Martha’s Vineyard in south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts, but Obama reportedly scaled back the event in response to rising Covid cases in the country.

Performer Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapmanat managed to take stealth pictures of the opulent Martha’s Vineyard event and share them with Instagram followers, but were later deleted under the event’s photography ban.