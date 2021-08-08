Massive flooding hit North Korea

Footage broadcasted by North Korean state television shows latest flooding situation in the communist country on Aug 7, 2021.

Kim Jong-un has called on the military to undertake relief work in regions of North Korea decimated by flooding that is expected to continue into next week.

More than 1,000 homes were damaged and about 5,000 people were evacuated after torrential rain hit and caused river banks to collapse, according to state TV reports.

No casualties or deaths have been reported by the state-run media.