Eight missing as Dixie fire rages in California

A raging wildfire in northern California is now the second-largest recorded in state history, officials said on Sunday, growing to more than 463,000 acres.

Officials on Sunday said the raging Dixie Fire in northern California is now the second-largest recorded in the state's history, days after the blaze destroyed a historic gold rush town and forced the evacuation of thousands.

State fire officials said the massive wildfire had grown to almost half a million acres as of Sunday morning and was 21% contained.

Only last year's August Complex Fire, which consumed more than 1 million acres, was bigger.

So far, no deaths have been attributed to the wildfire but at least eight people were missing as of late Saturday.

Five of the missing belong to the old mining town of Greenville where the fire leveled most of its downtown, about 160 miles north of Sacramento.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have started when a tree fell on one of the utility's power lines.