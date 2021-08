The life unfolding inside your cells, revealed in 3D | Gokul Upadhyayula

To understand how life works, you need to watch it in action, says bioimaging scientist Gokul Upadhyayula.

Taking us down to the cellular level, he shares the work behind cutting-edge microscopes that capture and record, in three dimensions, the complex behaviors of living organisms -- from infecting cancer cells to crawling immune cells -- and what they're revealing about the dynamics of biology.

Watch life unfold before your eyes with the incredible visuals in this talk.