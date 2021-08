US averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day

Health officials fear that cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar if more Americans don’t embrace the vaccine.

Nationwide, 50% of residents are fully vaccinated and more than 70% of adults have received at least one dose.

More than 44,000 Americans are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the CDC, up 30% in a week and nearly four times the number in June.