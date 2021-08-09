Stars Celebrate Neeraj Chopra's Historic Gold Medal Win & Bajrang Punia Bagging BronzeOlympics 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020 Highlights Day 15: Neeraj Chopra bagged a historic gold medal in the men's javelin throw event.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia won India its sixth medal by winning bronze.

Here's how bollywood reacted.