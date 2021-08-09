The new Citroën C3 Reveal

Best Seller of the Brand, New Citroën C3 stands out for its colorful personality, with a modern style, which expresses freshness and a sense of protection.

Much appreciated by the public in Italy, at the end of the first half of 2021 it confirmed its great commercial success by positioning itself third in its segment, with a share of more than 10%.

Since the beginning of the year, it remains among the 10 best-selling cars ever in Italy.

Personalization is one of the elements with which the New Citroën C3 allows customers to fully express their style by choosing from the many possible combinations, for an unconventional character.

In fact, in Italy, 60% of customers choose it with a two-tone roof and 15% with Pack Color.

Starting from the body color, with the contrasting color of the roof, whose hue is echoed by rear-view mirrors and side decorations of the rear pillar.

The Color Packs are added, touches of color that decorate the new side Airbumps® and the profiles of the fog lights.