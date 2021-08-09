Pratik Sehajpal's Grand Entry On Stage l Karan Johar | Bigg Boss OTT
Pratik Sehajpal's Grand Entry On Stage l Karan Johar | Bigg Boss OTT

Pratik is a model and actor who has been part of reality shows Ace Of Space and Love School 3.

He hit the headlines for his ugly breakup with ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia and now he has finally entered in Bigg Boss OTT