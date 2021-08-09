I Went From Goth To Soft Glam - And Hated It | TRANSFORMED

SPIKES, chains and platform boots are key elements of Nex’s original look.

The 23-year-old of Bedford, UK describes her style as a combination: ‘A bit goth, in the alternative box’.

Nex has been into more alternative fashion since she was a child and her look has evolved ever since with her committed to the style.

She told Truly: “I wear black every day.

If one of my outfits doesn't have black, it’s not me, I shouldn't wear it.” However, Nex does sometimes get bored with certain looks and likes to switch up with different coloured wigs and pops of bright colours, all the while still remaining true to her alternative self.

Nex said: “I do find the more 'socially acceptable', 'everyday people' looks kind of boring.

No offense to them, but personally, I don't see anything fun [if] there's not a bit of you.

You kind of just blend in with everyone.” Today, Nex is taking it one step further completely out of her comfort zone and will undergo a transformation into a boho-inspired look.

What will she make of an outfit that’s not black - and how will she feel about having eyebrows for the first time in years?

Nex said: “I've tried out emo, scene and gothic looks, but today is going to be a completely different style.” https://www.instagram.com/victoriapenrosemakeup/ and http://www.victoriapenrosemakeup.co.uk