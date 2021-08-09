The Real Life Rapunzel With 6ft Long Hair | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

‘REAL Life Rapunzel’ Alena Kravchenko hasn’t cut her hair in over 30 years - and has zero plans to start!

Alena said: "I've never wanted to cut my hair.

My hair is part of me and I love it very much." Based in Odessa, Ukraine, Alena’s hair is a staggering 6ft long and the last time she had a haircut she was just five years old.

Unsurprisingly, her long locks mean that Alena gets a lot of attention, and she’s developed a huge following on her Instagram page, gaining over 70,000 followers and receiving thousands of likes on her posts.

She told Truly: "My subscribers really love me.

Of course, when people saw there is a woman out there with such long hair it attracts attention." A number of times she’s received messages from strangers who are so enchanted with her hair that they have made marriage proposals.

If it’s untied Alena’s hair now sweeps the ground when she walks which has become a slight problem for her so she sometimes wears her hair in a braid or a bun to stop it dragging along the floor and also to allow her to drive.

Although she doesn’t cut or trim her hair Alena regularly visits her stylist who she has formed a strong connection with and together they experiment with different styles and looks.

Alena absolutely loves her long locks and the attention they get her.

She said: "When people call me the real Rapunzel it makes me feel like a princess." Follow Alena at: https://www.instagram.com/alona__kravchenko/?hl=en Alena’s Stylist: https://www.instagram.com/alenastekolshikova_/?hl=en