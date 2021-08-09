I Beat My Binge Eating And Lost 80lbs | BRAND NEW ME

DESPITE growing up in a household where healthy meals were the norm, Beth, 25, had a problematic relationship with food from childhood.

As a young girl she would stash extra snacks away.

Once she started earning her own money she was able to afford more junk food - spiralling into Binge Eating Disorder and body dysmorphia and gorging on 2,000-calorie binges of chocolate, crisps and sausage rolls.

She told Truly: “When I have a binge eating episode it’s anything I have in the cupboard, or whatever I can get from the shop.” Beth eventually hit her top weight of 220lbs, but her turning point came in the lead up to her wedding.

She said: “The lightbulb moment for me was trying on wedding dresses and nothing would fit me.

It was humiliating.

I just had a realisation that I couldn’t keep going on like this.” Beth was determined to get into her dream dress without wasting time with the quick fix solutions like diet pills or crash diets that she’d relied on in the past.

With the encouragement of her husband Chris, Beth shed 80lbs by radically changing her eating habits and improving her mental health - and began posting about her weight loss journey online.

Her pages blew up and she now shares her healthy eating and safe weight loss tips with her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram and Tiktok.

Beth said: “My life changed in an amazing way, my mental health is better, my body is better, my outlook on life is so much better.

Now I’m helping other people to do the same thing and it feels amazing.” https://www.instagram.com/weightloss_beth/ https://www.tiktok.com/@weightloss_beth