Temperatures heating up this week

Well, good monday everyonethose rain showers as wellfrom the smoking haze buthigh pressure is gonna buisee smokey, hazy and hot wweek.

Check out that MissoWe're talking about ninetiagain as we end the week aSo the jet stream forecasthappening this week.

Thisto develop that's gonna moeast as it does look at thpressure returning back ouwhat's gonna allow us to hdry but also smokey and ha