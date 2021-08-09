Nasdaq 100 Movers: MAR, NTES

Year to date, NetEase, has lost about 4.3% of its value.

In early trading on Monday, shares of NetEase topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.4%.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Marriott International, trading down 3.5%.

Marriott International, is showing a gain of 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Booking Holdings, trading down 1.9%, and Moderna, trading up 5.2% on the day.