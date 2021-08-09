S&P 500 Movers: APD, VSCO

In early trading on Monday, shares of Victorias Secret topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.0%.

Year to date, Victorias Secret registers a 45.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Air Products & Chemicals, trading down 5.2%.

Air Products & Chemicals is showing a gain of 0.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Wynn Resorts, trading down 4.7%, and Moderna, trading up 5.7% on the day.