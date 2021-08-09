Gov. Cuomo Accuser Brittany Commisso Speaks About Groping Allegations

As the woman who filed a criminal complaint against the governor is speaking out, a top aide announced she's stepping down.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
As the woman who filed a criminal complaint against the governor is speaking out, a top aide announced she's stepping down.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest.
CBS This Morning's Jericka Duncan explains what it was like interviewing Gov. Andrew Cuomo's accuser, Brittany Commisso, about the..
Brittany Commisso, the executive assistant who claims that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped her under her shirt publicly discussed..
One of the women who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual assault in state Attorney General Letitia James’ explosive..