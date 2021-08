Fiery Hit and Run Crash on HWY 4

A driver was injured, two children escaped injury and a search was on for the hit-and-run suspect who caused a fiery crash late Sunday night in the westbound lanes of Highway 4, authorities said.California Highway Patrol Officer Adam Lane said officers responded to reports of a crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 4 near Sellers Ave.

At about 9:30 p.m.