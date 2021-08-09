Monday Sector Laggards: Precious Metals, Shipping Stocks

Helping drag down the group were shares of Silvercrest Metals, off about 5.3% and shares of Mag Silver off about 5.2% on the day.

In trading on Monday, precious metals shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%.

Also lagging the market Monday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Navios Maritime Holdings, trading lower by about 8% and Star Bulk Carriers, trading lower by about 4.8%.