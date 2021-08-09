Daily Dividend Report: HE,ITW,FDS,FR,CHE

The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.36 per share.

On August 6, 2021, the Board of Directors of Hawaiian Electric Industries, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 cents per share, payable September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2021, ex-dividend date of August 18, 2021.

On August 6, 2021, the Board of Directors of Hawaiian Electric Industries, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 cents per share, payable September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2021, ex-dividend date of August 18, 2021.

The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.36 per share.

Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901.

At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing share price on August 6, 2021 of $43.83, HEI's dividend yield is 3.1%.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works authorized a seven percent increase to the dividend payout to shareholders, representing a quarterly increase of $0.08 per share — or $0.32 per share annually — versus the current dividend rate.

The Board also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.22 per share for the third quarter of 2021.

The dividend equates to $4.88 per share on a full-year basis.

The dividend will be paid on Thursday, October 14, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.82 per share.

The cash dividend will be paid on September 16, 2021, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

First Industrial Realty Trust, a leading fully integrated owner, operator and developer of industrial real estate, today announced that its board of directors declared a common stock dividend of $0.27 per share/unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 payable on October 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2021.

Chemed announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 36-cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on September 2, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 16, 2021.

This is a 2-cent, or 5.9%, increase over the 34-cent dividend paid in June 2021.

The previous dividend increase was in August 2020, when the Board raised the quarterly dividend from 32-cents to 34-cents per share.

This represents the 201st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 50 years as a public company.