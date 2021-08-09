Denver’s air quality has been the second-worst in the world

Weather systems and wind direction have pushed smoke from West Coast wildfires into Colorado.
The city’s air quality readings have been in the “unhealthy” category for much of the past week.
The city's air quality was the second-worst in the world Sunday morning as wildfire smoke from California moved in and set up camp..