Landmark UN Climate Change Report Is a 'Code Red for Humanity'

The report was compiled by scientists with the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The report describes human contribution to "widespread and rapid" climate change as "unequivocal." It was released on Aug.

Bottom line is that we have zero years left to avoid dangerous climate change, because it's here, Michael E.

Mann, Lead Author of IPCC 2001 Report, via CNN.

The IPCC has been studying climate change for more than three decades.

Its most recent 3,500 page report is based on data from more than 14,000 studies and is the work of 234 authors.

The report took more than a decade to compile.

Responding to the study, U.N.

Secretary General António Guterres referred to it as “a code red for humanity,”.

And called on the global community to institute the changes necessary to mitigate the worst effects.

The only way to prevent exceeding this threshold is by urgently stepping up our efforts, and pursuing the most ambitious path, U.N.

Secretary General António Guterres, via CNN.

We owe this to the entire human family.

There is no time for delay and no room for excuses, U.N.

Secretary General António Guterres, via 'The Washington Post'.

Climate change analysts say that global leaders "must have the findings of this report seared into their minds.".

This is not just another scientific report.

This is hell and highwater writ large, Dave Reay, Edinburgh Climate Change Institute, via CNN.

The report comes amid a deadly summer of wildfires, .

Flooding ... and heatwaves