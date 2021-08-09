United States Takes Home Most Overall and Most Gold Medals at Tokyo Olympics

United States Takes Home, Most Overall and Most Gold Medals, at Tokyo Olympics.

The United States finished the Tokyo Olympics with the most medals won overall, including 39 gold medals.

China took home 38 gold medals, just barely behind the U.S. .

NPR reports that in total, team USA was awarded 113 medals at this year's games.

U.S. athletes won 41 silver and 33 bronze medals.

China, second in overall medals won, was awarded 88 medals, including 32 silver and 18 bronze.

Female U.S. athletes won a total of 66 medals, over half of the U.S. team's total.

On the final day of the Games, the U.S. women's volleyball team snagged the 39th gold medal with a victory over Brazil.

It was the United States first gold medal in the sport.

NPR reports that for seven consecutive Olympic games, the United States has won the most overall medals.

In 2008, China won the most gold medals at the Beijing Olympics.

According to NPR, data suggests that athletes from the host country win more medals, including more gold medals.

At this year's Tokyo Games, Japan won a record number of gold medals for the country with 27 golds.

