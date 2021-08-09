Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Tops Billboard 200 Chart | Billboard News

Billie Eilish earns her second No.
1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as her latest release, 'Happier Than Ever,' debuts atop the list with 238,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug.
5, according to MRC Data.
Billie Eilish really should be happier than ever. The U.S. teen phenomenon has her second Australian albums chart crown, as..
Billie Eilish's long-awaited sophomore album 'Happier Than Ever' is due this month, and she's getting fans ready for the project..