Greenville County Schools postpones board meetings after chairman tests positive for COVID-19, district says

GREENVILLE COUYNT SCHOOL BOARDTHE GREENVILLE COUNTY SCHOOLSBOARD OF TRUSTEES HAS POSTPEDONTOMORROW’S MEETING BOARDCHAIRMAN, ROGER MEEK TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR COVID-19 FOLLOWINGTHE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING HELDSATURDAY NOW MAKE RELEASED ASTATEMENT SAYING QUOTE ALLTHINGS CONSIDERED.I’M DOING FAIYRL WELL AND KNOWTHAT MY SYMPTOMS WOULD BE WORSEIF I HAD NOT BEEN VACCINATED.I’M REMINDED ONCE AGAIN THATCOVID-19 IS SLLTI VERY MUCH ATHREAT.I WOULD URGE YOANNE WHO HASN’TBEEN ALTERNATED TO DO SOIMMEDIATELY AND QUOTE THE BRDOAMEET