Tito Jackson Praises Niece Paris Jackson

Tito Jackson is back with a new blues album called 'Under Your Spell'.

The singer tells ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about collaborating with a roster of superstars in his music video for "Love One Another", including Kim Kardashian and his sister Janet Jackson.

Plus, he praises his niece Paris Jackson for releasing new music and following in the footsteps of her late father, Michael Jackson.