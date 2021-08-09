The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’ Reaches No. 1 on Hot 100 Chart | Billboard News

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's "Stay" rises to No.
1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, from No.
4, in its fourth week on the survey.
The duet marks The Kid LAROI's first leader on the list and Bieber's eighth.
