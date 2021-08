Roselyn Sanchez Previews 'Fantasy Island' Season 1

The 1970s classic "Fantasy Island" is getting a makeover.

While speaking with ET Canada's Keshia Chante, star Roselyn Sanchez teases what fans can expect from the new take on an old favourite.

Tune in to the series premiere of "Fantasy Island" Tuesday, August 10, at 9 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.