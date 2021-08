£100m Grealish enjoying 'every single minute' so far at Man City

Jack Grealish says he has loved every minute of what have been a “crazy few days” since his £100million move to Manchester City.

England international Grealish joined the Premier League champions from Aston Villa for a British record fee last week.The 25-year-old spoke to the media as he was presented to fans and formally unveiled by City on Monday.