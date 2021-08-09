Debate Over Mask Mandates In Schools Taking Place Across The Country

An alarming new surge in COVID cases is overwhelming many hospitals in the south and the debate over whether students should wear masks in the classroom is taking centerstage throughout the country.
Debra Alfarone reports from the White House
An alarming new surge in COVID cases is overwhelming many hospitals in the south and the debate over whether students should wear masks in the classroom is taking centerstage throughout the country.
Debra Alfarone reports from the White House
Arkansas Governor Expresses Regret Over, Statewide Mask Ban.
On Sunday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson
continued to..
CBS4's Bobeth Yates shares what Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is trying to do before the new school year starts.