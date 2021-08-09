USWNT’s Kristie Mewis and Australia’s Sam Kerr Confirm Relationship

Rumors that the two were dating surfaced recently when fans noticed a flirty exchange on social media.

When the U.S. defeated Australia to claim the bronze medal in Tokyo last week.

Mewis was seen comforting Kerr on the field.

This caused fans to speculate even more that the two were an item.

On Sunday, their relationship became Instagram official when Kerr shared a Polaroid of the couple kissing.

Mewis responded with a heart and kiss-face emoji.

According to 'The Daily Telegraph,' Kerr broke up with her longtime partner Nikki Stanton, .

Who plays soccer for the Chicago Red Stars, just before the Tokyo Olympics began.

