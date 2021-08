WATCH: Jenks Trojans hold first practice of high school football season

WORKING TO KEEP PLAYERS SAFE NITHE HEAT.CAYDEN?FOR MANY OKLAHOMA SCHOOLS..THE SEASON OPENER, IS ONLY 18DAYS AWAY..SO, THERE IS A LOT TO GETACCOMPLISHED IN A SHORT AMOUNTOF TIME..BUT IN THIS HEAT..

COACHESTELL US THEY SIMPLY CAN'T PUSHTOO HARD, TOO SOON..KEITH RIGGS AND HIS JENKSTROJANS..TH EDEFENDINGT SATE CHAMPIONSHIN CLASS 6-A-ONE..THE BOYS OF TROY..ON THE FIELD EARLY TODAY..AVOIDING THE HOTTEST PART OFTHE DAY..MAKING WATER AVAILABLE AT ALLTIMES, AND TAKING FREQUENT