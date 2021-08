Commissioner accuses Nevada governor's wife of profiting off masks

Gov.

Sisolak is responding to remarks made by a Nye County commissioner about Nevada's first lady Kathy Sisolak.

Commissioner Donna Cox, who is a Republican, was talking about the mask mandate when she said, "Kathy is Chinese.

And you put two and two together.

They actually said that her family in China owns a company that's making a lot of money off this issue."