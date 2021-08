Renovated Keating Natatorium is simply 'awesome'

16 OLYMPIC SWIMMERS HAVETRAINED THERE...AND IT'S THEHOME OF -- QUITE POSSIBLY --THE MOST DOMINANT ATHLETICPROGRAMS.áááTHE "POOL" ATST.X -- IS GETTING A MUCH-NEEDEDMAKEOVER...áááSPORTS REPORTER,MIKE DYER, TAKES US INSIDE.T HETRANSFORMATION OF KEATINGNATATORIUM IS A SIGHT TOBEHOLD AT ST.

XAVIER HIGHSCHOOL.E THNATATORIUM IS INTHE FINAL STAGES OF A $5.5MILLN IORENOVATION WHICHSTARD TEIN MARCH.

THE PROJECTIS PRIVATELY FUNDED.THE SCHO OLHOPES TOE- ROPEN THE RENOVATEDNATATORIUM THE WEEK OF AUG.23.ST.

XAVIER WATER POLO COACHPAUL SPLITT "WHEN YOU FIRSTWALK IN JUST THE AESTHETICS OFIT.

IT FEELS LIKE STX'.

SPOOL.

SO YOU WALK IN AND IT'SBRIGHT.

THE FACT THAT IT'SBEEN SO LONG SINCE THERE HASBEEN ANY KIND OF UPDATES TO IT- IT'S OBVIOUSLY BEEN WELL-NEEDED - BUT YOU WALK IN ANDTHIS PLACE JUST HAS ADIFFERENT ENERGY ABOUTIT."THE ST.

X WATER POLO PROGRAMEXPECTS TO START HOME GAMES INSEPTEMBER WHILE THE SWIMMINGAND DIVING PROGRAM COMPETES INTHEWINTER.

ST.

XAVIER SENIORWATER POLO PLAYER AND SWIMMEROSCAR HAVERKAMP "I TELL YOUIT'S EXTREMELY EXCITING.

ANDTHERE IS A LOT TO BE EXCITEDABOUT.

HAVING ALL THIS NEWSPACE TO WORK WITH.

R FOSTARTERS WE GET A DESIGNATEDTEAM ROOM TO HOLD TEAMMEETINGS, DISCUSSIS ONAND FILMSESSIONS.

THIS IS SOMETHINGTHAT DEFINITELY WILL HELPBETTER OUR TEAM'S GROWTH ANDDEVELOPMENT."A SWIMMER'S LOUNGE IS ONEASPECT OF THE NUMEROUS UPDATESTO BENEFIT INDIVIDUALS ANDTEAMS.EVERY SQUARE INCH WILLBE UPDATED INSI DEKEATINGNATATORIUM, WHICH OPENED IN1969 AND HAS BEEN HOME TO 16OLYMPIC SWIMRS METHROUGH ST.XAVIER AND THE CINCINNATIMARLINS CLUBTEAM.THE FEATURES INCLUDE ANEW STAINLESS STEEL GUTTERSYSTEM, A NEW POOL LINERA ,NEW DECK, RENOVATED LOCKERROOM S,NEW FLOORING AND A NEWHEATING, VENTILATION AND R AICONDITIONING SYSTEM.THERE AREALSO MORE THAN 200 SOUNDPANELS, A DEO VISCOREBOARD ANDA NEW UNSODSYSTEM.ST.

XAVIER ATHLETIC DIRECTORBRIAN REINHART "WE'RE JUSTTHRILLED WITH THE SUORPPT OFTHE ST.

XAVIER COMMUNITY, THEALUMNI, THE BENEFACTORS ANDJUST THE WORKERS IN HERE ANDE THVISION THAT WEE 'VHAD INTHE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS TOFINALLY MAKE THIS HAPPE N.IT'SLONG OVERDUE BUT IT'S BETTERLATE THAN NEVER AND IT'S JUSTREALLY FITTING R FOOUR PROGRAMAND FOR THE PEOPLE THAT AREINVOLVED."MIKE DYER, WCPO 9SPORTS