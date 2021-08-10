Donnie Wahlberg sends special message to boy whose concert souveneir was stolen

Boston native Donnie Wahlberg sent a personal message to an 11-year-old boy whose t-shirt was stolen during the last week's New Kids on the Block concert at Fenway Park.

Hey Connor, this is Donnie wahlbergfrom new kids on the block.

I wanted tolet you know and I heard about whathappened, I'm very sorry,but I also want to let you know that meand the guys are putting a special carepackage together for you full of tshirts and cool stuff from new kids andI hope it makes you feel better.

And Ialso wanted to say that next time I'min boston, I want to meet you and takea picture and say how proud I am of youfor being so brave in this tough time.Okay, my friend, hang in there, hope tosee you soon.

Bye!