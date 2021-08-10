Why Did It Take So Long For Placer Sheriff's Office To Announce Arrest In Teen's Shooting Death?
Why Did It Take So Long For Placer Sheriff's Office To Announce Arrest In Teen's Shooting Death?

A Placer County teen was arrested outside of an Auburn home last month.

Nearly two weeks later, deputies said three teens were arrested shortly after the shooting.

Why did it take so long for the sheriff's department to announce the details.