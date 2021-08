Acadiana festivals in limbo during fourth COVID-19 surge

I'M JIM HUMMEL.AND I'M MARCELLE FONTENOT.WITH NEW COVID-19 CASES SURGINGIN LOUISIANA, FESTIVALS COULD BECANCELLED FOR ANOTHER YEAR.WITHIN ONE DAY--THREE MAJOR NEWORLEANS EVENTS WERE CANCELED.THE RED DRESS RUN--JAZZFEST--AND VOODOO FEST WERE ALLCANCED.

ELMEANWHILE--THE FRENCH QUARTERFESTIVAL IS LESS THAN TWO MONTHSAWAY.THERE'S NO WORD YET ON IF THEREWILL BE CHANS.GEWITH SEVERAL UPCOMING FESTIVALSHERE IN ACADIANA--MANY ARE INLIMBO.

THREE'S ON THE STREETEMAN BOYDREPORTS ON WHAT FESTIVALORGANIZERS ARE DOING AND THEECONOMIC IMPACT ITCOULD HAVE.

EM.

ANLKLV INTRO PARC INTERNATIONALCOULD BE EMPTY FORA 2ND YEAR AS COVID CASESCONTINUE TO RISE.

ALTHOUGH MANYFESTIVALS COD ULRETURN TO A VIRTUALEXPERIENCE--THE ECONOMIC IMPACTCOULD BE HARD TOREBOUND.

GREGG GOTHREAUX LEDAPRESIDENT AND CEO SOT: "HUMANINTERACTION IS THE NUMBER E ONTHING THAT COVIDS ISTEALING FROM US." GFX WITHMOST ACADIANA FESTALIVS GOINGVIRTUAL LAST YEAR--PROFITDECREASED OVER 10 PERCENTCOMPARED TO IN PERSON.LEDA PRESIDENT AND CEO GREGGGOTHREAUX SAYS SELLINGMERCHANDISE AND FESTIVAL FOODSHELPED BUT NOT ENOUGH TO MAKE UPFOR THE LOSS.GREGG GOTHREAUX LEDA PRESIDENTAND CEOSOT: "HAVING ALL THOSE FESTIVALSGO VIRTUAL, IS REALLY NOT AGREAT SUBSTITUTE FOR THEINTERACTION THAT TAKES PLACE.IT'S VERY IMPORTANT THAT WEKEEP THE SPIRIT GOING, BECAUSEPEOPLE DON'T REALIZE WE'RE APRETTYUNIQUE PLACE.

WITH ALL THESEFESTIVALS.

WE GOT TO KEEITPGOIN" G.GFX WITH SEVERAL CANCELLEDFESTIVALS IN NEWORLEANS--ORGANIZER S IN ACADNAIACOULD BE MAKING CHANGESRIGHT NOW FESTIVAL ACADIEN,BOUDIN FEST AND GLOW IN THE CROARE MEETING ISTHWEEK TO DISCUSS MAKING CHANGESOR CANCELLING.THE SHRIMP AND PETROLEUMFESTIVAL IN MORGAN CITY PLANS TOGOFORWARD PENDING ANY CHANGESFROM THEGOVERNOR.

GREGG GOTHREAUX LEDAPRESIDENT AND CEO SOT: "I THINKTHAT IF PEOPLE WOULD TAKE THESAME PRECAUTIONS, WE OUGHT TO BEABLE TO HANDLE THIS BECAUSE ITDOESN'T LOOK LIKE IT'S GONNA GOAWAYANYTIME SOON.

I'M HOPING ANDPRAYING THAT FESTIVALS DON'T GETCANCELED."LKLV OUTRO WE ALSO REACHED OUTTO ORGANIZERSFOR THE RICE FESTIVAL INCROWLEY, SUGAR CANE FESTIVALN INEW IBERIA ANDDOWNTOWN ALIVE.

WE'RE STILLWAITING FOR RESPONSES ABOUTTHEIR PLANS.

THREE'S ON THESTREET IN LAFAYETTE EMAN BOYDKATC TV 3.A WEEKEND WORTH OF DAT