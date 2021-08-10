How Utah is affected by climate change

A study published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is raising an alarm about the impact of climate change.
A scientist at Utah State University is explaining the dangers of climate change in Utah.
A study published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is raising an alarm about the impact of climate change.
A scientist at Utah State University is explaining the dangers of climate change in Utah.
The water level in Utah’s Great Salt Lake today is inches away from a 58-year low, state officials say, and Western drought..
Utah Rep. John Curtis launches new caucuses for Republicans to address climate change