Virginia Giuffre brings legal action against Duke of York over alleged abuse

Jeffrey Epstein-accuser Virginia Giuffre has started legal action against the Duke of York and said it was “past the time for him to be held to account” for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.Lawyers for Ms Giuffre filed the civil suit seeking unspecified damages at a federal court in New York, where the court documents claim she was “lent out for sexual purposes” by convicted sex offender Epstein including while she was still a minor under US law.
Epstein accuser takes legal action against Duke of York over alleged assault
Hull Daily Mail
Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre file lawsuit against Duke of York, saying he sexually assaulted her when she was 17