LA County Coronavirus Hospitalizations Nearly Double In Two Weeks

Los Angeles County reported increasing coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Monday as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread.
Rick Montanez reports.
Military members are now being required to be vaccinated. They have been given a deadline. This is nothing new for the military.
Wednesday, the Kern County Department of Public health reported 175 new cases, one new death, and two new Delta variant cases...