COVID: Parents, Students Strive For A Safe Back-To-School Amid Rising COVID Infections

It is back-to-school for 1000s of students but far from back to normal with a surge of COVID infections sweeping the nation.
Maria Medina talked to parents in San Jose trying to balance the virus and the classroom.
It is back-to-school for 1000s of students but far from back to normal with a surge of COVID infections sweeping the nation.
Maria Medina talked to parents in San Jose trying to balance the virus and the classroom.
In an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus among staff and students, school administrators recommended schools be closed..
Dr. Dana Hawkinson answers COVID-19 questions.