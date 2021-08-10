Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25

Porsche Motorsport celebrates the 25th anniversary of Manthey-Racing GmbH with an extraordinary limited edition model.

The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, with a production of only 30 units, has been designed and developed by Porsche and Manthey for use only on circuits.

Like the Porsche 935 that was introduced in 2018, this vehicle is also based on the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport powered by a 700 horsepower (515 kW) 3.8-liter six-cylinder twin-turbo engine.

Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a seven-speed Porsche dual-clutch (PDK) gearbox.

The unique design of the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 incorporates many components from current and future Porsche racing cars.