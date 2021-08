Britain's puffins could disappear if goal isn't met

CNN gets a rare glimpse at the conservation work on Inner Farne Island, where rangers are trying to keep puffin populations afloat as global temperature rise disrupts their food chain and a growing frequency of extreme weather threatens their habitats.

A new report from the WWF says Britain’s puffins could become more vulnerable to extinction unless world leaders take more action to meet the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

CNN’s Scott McLean reports.