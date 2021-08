Covid-19: India logs lowest cases since March 16th | Third wave this month? | Oneindia News

India reported 28,204 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, the lowest since March 16; The Supreme Court told petitioners seeking a probe into the Pegasus scandal that they should not take part in social meida debates while the matter is sub judice; Political parties must make criminal records of their poll candidates public within 48 hours of their selection, the SC said.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

