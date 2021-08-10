Police launch murder probe after a woman's body is discovered in a layby near UK village

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a woman was discovered in the early hours of the morning dumped in a layby near to a village.

Emergency services were called after the grim find just after 2am today (Mon) along Bridgnorth Road in Perton, Staffs., on the outskirts of Wolverhampton.

Despite the efforts of paramedics the woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are treating the death as murder and have urged any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the force.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Ison, of Staffordshire Police, said: "We're working on a number of lines of enquiry, but it's critical that we identify her as soon as possible and we're appealing for the public's help."We're also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Bridgnorth Road and may have seen anything between 2am and 3am today."Bridgnorth Road was closed in both directions from Tinacre Hill to the junction with Jenny Walkers Lane while forensics teams combed the area for clues.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said paramedics and a trauma doctor were sent to the scene but the woman could not be saved.This video was filmed on the 9th August 2021.