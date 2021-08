Indian Army Chopper Crash : Experts flown in, International help sought | Oneindia News

The Indian army said that special equipment and experts are been flown in to find the remains of the army helicopter that crashed into Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua on August 3.

Meanwhile Army has also sought for international help in the matter.

