The Evolution of Gaming

In just a few short decades, the video game industry has undergone dramatic change both technologically and culturally, and the pace of that change is only accelerating.

Today, matches taking place between the best players on popular games like GTA V and League of Legends are broadcast live to millions, while thousands fill stadiums to cheer on their favorite gamers.

The thought would’ve been unimaginable just three decades earlier when gamers would gather en masse at local arcades and the internet wouldn’t be a thing for years yet.

For them, esports amounted to challenging the local high scores on arcade machines like Pac-Man and Space Invaders, to little acclaim and the loss of many quarters.