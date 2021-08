Students should feel proud of A Level grades, Ofqual says

The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) says students should be "comfortable and proud" about their A Level results.

Chief Regulator Simon Lebus says the circumstances of this year and last should not be compared given schools and students had to adapt to the Covid pandemic, Report by Alibhaiz.

