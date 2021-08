Javid: NHS needs more money amid growing waiting times

Health Secretary Sajid Javid admits the NHS needs more money, and says the government will be looking at how to strengthen it over the spending review.

He adds the health service's waiting list could grow by some 13 million due to patients returning to GPs and hospitals as the Covid pandemic eases.

Report by Alibhaiz.

