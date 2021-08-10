Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, August 10, 2021

First day of school for Faith Lutheran

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:20s 0 shares 1 views
First day of school for Faith Lutheran
First day of school for Faith Lutheran

Aug.

10 is the first day of school for students at Faith Lutheran.

The school is taking several steps to help returning students.

KTNV.COM.TODAY IS THE FIRST DAY OFSCHOOL FOR FAITH LUTHERAN.FACULTY AND STAFF WILL BEFOCUSED ON ENSURING STUDENTS’MENTAL HEALTH AND LEARNING.THE SCHOOL HAS INTRODUCEDAN EMOTIONAL HEALTH PLAN WHICHINCLUDES STAFF TRAINING, MENTALHEALTH SURVEYS, SUIDECISCREENINGS AND ON AND OFF CAMPUSCOUNSELING, AS WELL.THEIR GO

Related news coverage

Trusting faith in a challenging time

Trusting faith in a challenging time

41 Action News

Spanish bishop urges support for those tempted to suicide 

CNA

This Catholic School went wild supporting its Olympic gold medalist alumna

CNA

Advertisement