2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup bed demonstration

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz may not have a long pickup bed (it's only about 4.3 feet), but it does have a versatile one.

In this video, we dive into its available features: an under-bed trunk, two storage bins, a 115-volt power point, a tie-down bed rail system, corner steps and, uniquely, a factory-installed rolling cargo cover.

There's actually a bit more we didn't touch on, including its composite bed liner and indentations within the bed designed to secure a pair of 2x4's and therefore create a "second deck" for additional bed storage.

The Santa Cruz also includes roof rails, a rare pickup features.